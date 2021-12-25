Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CODX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -3.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

