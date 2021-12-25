Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
CODX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -3.26.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.