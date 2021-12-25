CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The buyout of DirectPath is likely to bring enhanced benefits management services and enrollment capabilities to CNO. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. Weak balance sheet remains a concern.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.