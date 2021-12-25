CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average of $211.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

