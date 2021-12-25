CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.25 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a None dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50.
CME Group has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Shares of CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.34.
In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
