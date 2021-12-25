CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.25 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a None dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

CME Group has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

