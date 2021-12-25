Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $137.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

