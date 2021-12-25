Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

