Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average is $233.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

