Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.30 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

