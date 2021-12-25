Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

