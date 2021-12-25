Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $785,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $509.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.