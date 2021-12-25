Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 668.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

