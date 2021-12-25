Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

