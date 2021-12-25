Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PG&E by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,734,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 37.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.00 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

