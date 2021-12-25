Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) PT Lowered to C$1.14

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

