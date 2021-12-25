Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) PT Lowered to C$1.14

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CSX opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.
Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile
