Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of CVEO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.60.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,641. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

