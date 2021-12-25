Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.