Citigroup Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $198.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.