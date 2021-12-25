CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 19,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 256,582 shares of company stock worth $5,197,707. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

