Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

