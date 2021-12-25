Church & Dwight Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 563% compared to the typical daily volume of 563 call options.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.