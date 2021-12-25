Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Acquires £32,000 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($42,277.71).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Martin Andersson purchased 1,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £230 ($303.87).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Martin Andersson purchased 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £347,624.88 ($459,274.51).

CGH opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The company has a market cap of £136.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

