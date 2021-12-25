Centric Swap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.