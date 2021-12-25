Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $58.95 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

