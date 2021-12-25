Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

