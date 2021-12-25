Centre Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

