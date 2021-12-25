Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 760 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

