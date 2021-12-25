Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,210 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 49.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 174.9% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 378,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 285.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.