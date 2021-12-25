CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CarMax by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

