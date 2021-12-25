CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

