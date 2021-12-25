Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CZMWY opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $130.18 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

