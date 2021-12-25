Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

CRBU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 527,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,881. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $269,565 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

