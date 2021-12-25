CareTech (LON:CTH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $620.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620 ($8.19) and traded as low as GBX 573.03 ($7.57). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.64), with a volume of 5,757 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.25) target price on shares of CareTech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.