Cardano Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $48.29 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00225696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00034248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003062 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.29 or 0.00500826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075879 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,886,652,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,471,443,451 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.