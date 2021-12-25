Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.08.

WEED stock opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$11.04 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

