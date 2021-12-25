Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

CDPYF opened at $46.19 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

