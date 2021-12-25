Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE) shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 31,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia.

