Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.47) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

ATYM stock opened at GBX 405.90 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £561.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 402.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,183.91).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

