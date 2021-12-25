Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

