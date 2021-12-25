Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 41,615 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

