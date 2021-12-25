Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 25,288 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,650,000.

Shares of AOK opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

