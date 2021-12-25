Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,397 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,199,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 296,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.