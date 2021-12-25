Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

