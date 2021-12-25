Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.54 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37.

