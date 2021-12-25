Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 220,374 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.