Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 129.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $186,780. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NYSE CPE opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

