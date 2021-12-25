Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

