Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

