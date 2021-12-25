Bytecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,049.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $18,049.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00416622 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

