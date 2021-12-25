Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.20

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 15806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

