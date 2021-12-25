Brokerages Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price at $101.00

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

ZLNDY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. Zalando has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

